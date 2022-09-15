Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

RMWD amends Water Shortage Contingency Plan

 
Last updated 9/15/2022 at 2:50pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District amended its Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote July 26, with Michael Mack absent, adopted an ordinance amending the district’s 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan and an ordinance updating Rainbow’s drought ordnance to reflect changes in the plan.

Rainbow prepared a Water Shortage Contingency Plan along with the district’s 2020 Urban Water Management Plan. The plans were submitted to the state Department of Water Resources. Rainbow staff also prepared a draft updated drought ordinance, but s...



