Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Win at Helix gives Warriors first field hockey win over San Diego Section team

 
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:51pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s field hockey team began the 2022 season with a 1‑2 record, and the win was against Great Oak, which is in the CIF Southern Section. The Warriors then traveled to Helix for a Sept. 6 match, and a 1-0 win gave Fallbrook the team’s first victory this season against a CIF San Diego Section opponent.

“They did great,” said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.

Each field hockey team has 11 players on the field at a time. Fallbrook’s varsity roster consists of 14 girls. Two of the players were ill Sept. 6 and Mallory Sehnert missed the...



Village News

