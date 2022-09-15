Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Win over Santana gives Warriors 3-1 record entering league play

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:52pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team will begin Valley League competition tomorrow night with a home game against Ramona. The Warriors will take a 3-1 record into their league opener, as Fallbrook traveled to Santana for a Sept. 8 game and prevailed by a 37-12 margin.

“Happy again with the effort from our guys,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson. “Overall, it was a really good effort.”

The Warriors scored the first 23 points of the game, the Sultans didn’t obtain a first down until the final minute of the first half, and four of Santana’...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/18/2022 15:43