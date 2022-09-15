Win over Santana gives Warriors 3-1 record entering league play

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team will begin Valley League competition tomorrow night with a home game against Ramona. The Warriors will take a 3-1 record into their league opener, as Fallbrook traveled to Santana for a Sept. 8 game and prevailed by a 37-12 margin.

“Happy again with the effort from our guys,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson. “Overall, it was a really good effort.”

The Warriors scored the first 23 points of the game, the Sultans didn’t obtain a first down until the final minute of the first half, and four of Santana’...