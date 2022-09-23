Avocados are packed with nutrients and vitamins

Flavor is not the only reason to love avocados, which the Cleveland Clinic notes are good sources of these nutrients and vitamins.

FALLBROOK – Avocados are beloved by foodies, particularly those who enjoy guacamole. But flavor is not the only reason to love avocados, which the Cleveland Clinic notes are good sources of these nutrients and vitamins.

¥ Folate: Folate promotes normal cell function and tissue growth. The nutrition database of the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates that one-half of a raw avocado contains about one-fifth of the daily recommended amount of folate.

¥ Vitamin K-1: Researchers believe vitamin K-1 helps to maintain bone mineral density, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health...