Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Keeping pets safe in the garden

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:45am

Some common plants are poisonous to pets. Always be vigilant when selecting certain plants for your yard. Village News/Unsplash photo

If you have pets that enjoy spending time outdoors, it's important to make sure your yard is a safe place for them to be. Consider these hazards that can negatively impact the well-being of your furry friends.

Poisonous Plants – Some common plants can be dangerous for animals, causing anything from mild oral irritations and upset stomachs to cardiovascular damage and even death. For example, these are some of the toxic plants the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has identified as harmful for either cats or dogs:

● Aloe – can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tremors,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:41