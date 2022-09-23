Keeping pets safe in the garden

Some common plants are poisonous to pets. Always be vigilant when selecting certain plants for your yard. Village News/Unsplash photo

If you have pets that enjoy spending time outdoors, it's important to make sure your yard is a safe place for them to be. Consider these hazards that can negatively impact the well-being of your furry friends.

Poisonous Plants – Some common plants can be dangerous for animals, causing anything from mild oral irritations and upset stomachs to cardiovascular damage and even death. For example, these are some of the toxic plants the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has identified as harmful for either cats or dogs:

● Aloe – can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tremors,...