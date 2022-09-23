RWQCB rescinds waste discharge order for Rainbow Conservation Camp

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Regional Water Quality Control Board rescinded the RWQCB waste discharge order for the Rainbow Conservation Camp.

The 6-0 RWQCB vote Sept. 14, with Megan Blair absent, approves the rescission of the waste discharge order. The facility is still subject to waste discharge restrictions, but the facility is now part of the County of San Diego’s Local Agency Management Plan for on-site wastewater treatment systems and the discharge requirements will be regulated by the county's Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The Rainbow Conservation Cam...