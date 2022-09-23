Driver transported after over-the-side rescue

One patient was transported to the hospital with serious injuries via ground ambulance after North County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle over-the-side call in the area of Southbound 15 Freeway just north of State Route 76 in Fallbrook.

NCFPD PIO John Choi reported, "The call came in on Friday, September 23, at 5:47 pm. Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle over the side approximately 200 feet down the embankment. The vehicle had a single occupant with serious injuries. Crews placed the patient into a stokes basket and brought the patient up the hillside utilizing a rope system. The driver was an adult patient who was transported to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido via a ground ambulance. The crash was investigated by CHP.