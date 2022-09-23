Library laptops help bridge the digital divide

San Diego County's 33 branch libraries have added 7,000 sets of Chromebook computers and hotspots to support people in need of digital access. Village News/Courtesy photo

Donna Durckel

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County's 33 branch libraries have added something new to the books, movies, and music they lend to the public – 7,000 sets of Chromebook computers and hotspots to support people in need of digital access.

This TechConnect program, funded by a $4.3 million federal grant from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, will help people access the internet.

"This is a great example of how the library creatively responds to serve our community,'' said County Library Director Migell Acosta. "These resources provide important online access...