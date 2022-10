VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will meet Saturday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave. The guest speaker will be Andrea Cabibi on “Crop Feeding Sick Birds and Chicks.”

The general meeting is free. Visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com for more information.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.