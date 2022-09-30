Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dr. Rivera-Lacey joins National Community College Hispanic Council Board

 
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:52am

Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, Superintendent/President of Palomar College, second from left, is seen with National Community College Hispanic Council board leadership in Denver, Colorado. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College's Superintendent/President, Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, joined the Board of Directors of the National Community College Hispanic Council (NCCHC) during an installation ceremony Friday, Sept. 16 in Denver.

The council, which prepares Hispanic leaders for community and technical colleges across the U.S., invited Rivera-Lacey to join its board following a previous NCCHC fellowship and a successful first year at the helm of Palomar College.

"I am deeply honored to have been invited onto the NCCHC board, which has done so much to advance the cause of increasing Hispanic...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

