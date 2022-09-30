Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republic Women to host a candidate forum

 
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 10:06am



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club will be hosting a Candidate Forum, as well as Laurie Huber, the principal organizer for the San Diego for the North County Preppers, Friday, Oct. 14.

The meeting will take place at the historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting starting at 10:00. Cost is $10 and does not include brunch. RSVP no later than Monday Oct. 3 to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

