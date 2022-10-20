Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CORRECTION

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:15pm



The story in the Oct. 13 issue about candidates seeking election to the governing board of the Fallbrook Union High School District contained two errors.

In the second paragraph, the story correctly states Courtney Hilborn and Jim Dooley are the candidates but misidentified the geographic area they represent. They are in Area 1, but the story stated Area 2. (Area 2 represents most of the Camp Pendleton area and there were no candidates to file for the position.)

Also, in the sixth paragraph in responses from Hilborn and Dooley, the story misidentified (Paul) Christiansen as making a statement, when the quotation was from Dooley. Christiansen is a candidate in the Area 3 race vs. Karen Weisberger.

Village News regrets the errors.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/19/2022 22:37