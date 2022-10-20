CORRECTION

The story in the Oct. 13 issue about candidates seeking election to the governing board of the Fallbrook Union High School District contained two errors.

In the second paragraph, the story correctly states Courtney Hilborn and Jim Dooley are the candidates but misidentified the geographic area they represent. They are in Area 1, but the story stated Area 2. (Area 2 represents most of the Camp Pendleton area and there were no candidates to file for the position.)

Also, in the sixth paragraph in responses from Hilborn and Dooley, the story misidentified (Paul) Christiansen as making a statement, when the quotation was from Dooley. Christiansen is a candidate in the Area 3 race vs. Karen Weisberger.

Village News regrets the errors.