Free real estate fraud-fighting notification service now available

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, has released “Owner Alert,” a free real estate fraud notification service.

Owner Alert sends subscribers that register with the service an automated email notification anytime a document is recorded with the Recorder’s office that transfers title to the property or records a lien on a registered name.

Marks said, “Owner Alert is a free fraud-fighting service from your San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office that notifies San Diego property owners anytime...