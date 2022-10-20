Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Local writer publishes 7th book

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:31pm

"Fallout Shelter" is the seventh book published by Fallbrook resident Steven Schindler. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – "Fallout Shelter" is the seventh book published by Fallbrook resident Steven Schindler. The stunning novel lays bare corrupt criminal clergy and tells how a young man fights back when there's nowhere else to turn.

In the book, a fallout shelter could be in a church, school, or city hall. But an abandoned fallout shelter in the basement of a Bronx apartment building became a refuge for three best friends where they could plan their dreams and their schemes throughout their lives.

Chili, Mikey, and Angel scoffed at fear. Atomic bomb "duck and cover" drills were an opportunity fo...



