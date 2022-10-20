ElderHelp expands services to North County, acquires Foundation For Senior Wellbeing

SAN DIEGO – To expand life-altering senior services to North County older adults, ElderHelp has acquired the Foundation for Senior Wellbeing, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of San Diego’s North County seniors. “It was a fit that made sense,” said the foundation’s former executive director, Sarah Benson. “We have a great base from which to grow, and ElderHelp has the model, depth, and excellent reputation to make it happen. Working together, we will build upon what the foundation accomplished through the Senior Information Resource Center to expand supportive servic...