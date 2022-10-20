Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

SD County Supervisors OK Opioid Framework

 
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County supervisors today unanimously approved a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement

money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region's opioid crisis.

As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically assisted treatment, putting

wellness advocates in hospitals, providing wrap-around services and housing, drug disposal including bags, and public information campaigns.

Some programs will be implemented as soon as the money is available, while others will r...



