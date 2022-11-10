Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Francis Parker to visit Fallbrook for tomorrow's grid playoff

 
Last updated 11/10/2022 at 7:46pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team received the top seed in the CIF Division IV playoffs, which gave the Warriors a bye in the first round Nov. 4 and a home game tomorrow. It was known that the Warriors would be playing the Lancers, since Francis Parker and Hilltop both have that nickname, but Fallbrook’s specific opponent wasn’t determined until the Nov. 4 game at Hilltop was played and decided. A last-minute field goal gave ninth-seeded Francis Parker a 24-21 victory over eighth-seeded Hilltop, so Francis Parker will play at Fallbrook in tomorrow...



