Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Traffic delays coming on South Mission and Winter Haven

 
Last updated 11/21/2022 at 4:31pm

FALLBROOK - Traffic will be reduced to one lane on South Mission and Winter Haven roads, Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as crews for the Fallbrook Public Utility District will begin replacing the temporary paving with the first level of permanent paving following a pipeline repair.

This first level of paving must sit for a minimum of seven days per county requirements, then the final paving cap will be done. Electronic signage will alert oncoming motorists of traffic impacts and crews will direct traffic.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.

 

