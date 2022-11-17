Warrior netters victims of Longhorns' CIF championship

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although Rancho Buena Vista was seeded fourth in the CIF Division III team tennis playoffs, the Longhorns won the CIF championship. Their four playoff victories began Oct. 25 with a 12-6 win over Fallbrook.

“They went on to win CIF, so you can’t feel bad about that,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway. “We did the best we could.”

The loss gave Fallbrook a final overall record of 11-6 in dual meets. The Warriors were 6-4 in Valley League competition for third place in the league standings.

Fallbrook was seeded 13th in the Division III playoffs, givi...