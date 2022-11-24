Christmastime fundraising for Fallbrook's animals

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project donated handmade blankets to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Christmas Store to be sold along with many other treasures to raise funds for the animal sanctuary. The store is now open until Christmas Day.

This year, the Christmas Store is at 746 South Main, across from Major Market and next to Meineke Car Care and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to Christmas decor, the store will have necessities for dogs and cats (leashes, harnesses, dishes, beds, etc.), pet-themed paraphernalia, gift items and gift baskets. This is their biggest fundraiser of the year. All are invited to visit the store and help make it the best one ever.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is a no-kill, nonprofit, safe haven for animals, staffed entirely by volunteers. FAS receives no government funds, relying on donations from the public. The commitment made by volunteers is 24/7, 365 days a year. All of the cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies are taken care of every day of the year. For more information, call the sanctuary at 760-685-3533.

The non-profit Fallbrook Blanket Project is pleased to contribute these blankets to be sold as fundraisers for the FAS just as is done for many other Fallbrook and North County charities. Anyone wishing to join in knitting or crocheting for others may come any Monday morning between 10 a.m. and noon to the vestibule of Living Waters Church, a space donated by Pastor Steven Slater for their gatherings. Thanks to all the good folks who have donated yarn, the project is free for everyone and the volunteers also teach beginners. Contact them at [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.