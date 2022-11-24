Setting limits and staying safe: Teens sound off on being 'Social-Network Smart'

FALLBROOK – Sabrina Hilce's social media account brings her many benefits, such as keeping up with family and friends around the world.

The San Diego County resident also recognizes there are dangers. "Random people want to get closer. There are requests that don't look right or make you feel uncomfortable," Hilce candidly volunteered.

She credits her parent's training and the cautionary experiences of others when balancing social media. "You feel bad when you're seeing your friends having a good time and you weren't invited. Then there's the time! Social media sucks you in!"

She's not al...