Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Supervisors set Dec. 14 hearing for San Luis Rey River Park acquisition

 
Last updated 11/25/2022 at 10:48pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors set a Dec. 14 hearing on the potential purchase of a 49-acre parcel which would be used for the San Luis Rey River Park.

The supervisors voted 3-0 Nov. 16, with Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer absent, to set the Dec. 14 hearing date and to direct the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors to provide the appropriate notice.

The county would purchase the land from the California Department of Transportation for the appraised value of $2,937,000 including a $25,000 non-refundable deposit the county has already paid. If t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

