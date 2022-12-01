BUSD approves RFP for inspection of BHS/SMS fence

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A security fence will be constructed around the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School, and the BUSD board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 16, included authorizing district staff to issue a request for proposals for inspection services for the fencing.

The 4-0 board vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, authorized BUSD staff to issue the RFP. A separate RFP for the construction of the school security fencing project was authorized for bid Aug. 17.

“We’re putting in an additional perimeter fence that will create a single point of entry o...