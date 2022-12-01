Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County awarded grant for Child Safety Seat Education Program

 
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:04am

A California Office of Traffic Safety grant will fund education for parents and caregivers in underserved communities on how to properly install and use child safety seats. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

A $250,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund education for parents and caregivers in underserved communities on how to properly install and use child safety seats.

"The protection of our youngest residents is of upmost concern, and it is critical that all communities have access to quality child safety seats and access to the instruction of how they can best be used," said San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez.

Funds will be used for a vari...



