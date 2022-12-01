County awarded grant for Child Safety Seat Education Program
Fernanda Lopez Halvorson
County of San Diego Communications Office
A $250,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund education for parents and caregivers in underserved communities on how to properly install and use child safety seats.
"The protection of our youngest residents is of upmost concern, and it is critical that all communities have access to quality child safety seats and access to the instruction of how they can best be used," said San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations Officer Barbara Jiménez.
Funds will be used for a vari...
