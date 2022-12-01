Republican Women hosting Christmas Gala

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club will be hosting their members only Christmas Gala Friday, Dec. 9 at the Fallbrook Community Health and Wellness Center located at 1636 E. Mission Rd.

The club will recognize its outstanding community members as well as the installation of its incoming officers. The cost is $35 which includes lunch and songs by Sandra Kopitzke and her children’s choir. Members and their guests are always welcome.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.