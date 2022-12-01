Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republican Women hosting Christmas Gala

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:20am



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club will be hosting their members only Christmas Gala Friday, Dec. 9 at the Fallbrook Community Health and Wellness Center located at 1636 E. Mission Rd.

The club will recognize its outstanding community members as well as the installation of its incoming officers. The cost is $35 which includes lunch and songs by Sandra Kopitzke and her children’s choir. Members and their guests are always welcome.

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 19:39