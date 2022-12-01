Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Encore celebrates the holidays

 
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 7:40am

Encore Club members Carol Shrider, Carol Kidd, Nancy Barton, and Ellen Ramsey carry plates of German food at the club's Oktoberfest event.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club's last meeting of the year is Tuesday, Dec. 6. Members will celebrate the holidays with a Festive Christmas Potluck Luncheon. They will decorate the tabletops and a prize will be awarded for the "best" one. They will also enjoy Christmas music and a homemade cookie sale.

In October, Encore members had two exceptional events. They celebrated Oktoberfest at the home of one of the members with German food, music and drinks. They also enjoyed a day of "Trash & Treasure" shopping and lunch in Temecula.

Encore meets at Christ the King Church, 1620 S. St...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

