Encore celebrates the holidays

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club's last meeting of the year is Tuesday, Dec. 6. Members will celebrate the holidays with a Festive Christmas Potluck Luncheon. They will decorate the tabletops and a prize will be awarded for the "best" one. They will also enjoy Christmas music and a homemade cookie sale.

In October, Encore members had two exceptional events. They celebrated Oktoberfest at the home of one of the members with German food, music and drinks. They also enjoyed a day of "Trash & Treasure" shopping and lunch in Temecula.

Encore meets at Christ the King Church, 1620 S. St...