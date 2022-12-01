SDG&E customers urged to take advantage of rebates of up to $500

Rebates available for smart thermostats, room air conditioners and water heaters

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric customers looking to save money are encouraged to take advantage of a new statewide program offering rebates of $20-$500 for energy-efficient water heaters, room air conditioners, and smart thermostats.

The newly launched Golden State Rebates program offers instant discounts to eligible residential customers for the purchase of certain products and appliances at a variety of online and brick-and-mortar retail outlets, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Google Store and http://ecobee.com.

Residential customers served by local Community Choice Agg...