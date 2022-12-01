Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E customers urged to take advantage of rebates of up to $500

Rebates available for smart thermostats, room air conditioners and water heaters

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:56am



SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric customers looking to save money are encouraged to take advantage of a new statewide program offering rebates of $20-$500 for energy-efficient water heaters, room air conditioners, and smart thermostats.

The newly launched Golden State Rebates program offers instant discounts to eligible residential customers for the purchase of certain products and appliances at a variety of online and brick-and-mortar retail outlets, including Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Google Store and http://ecobee.com.

Residential customers served by local Community Choice Agg...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021