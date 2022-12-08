BUSD approves new contract with district teachers

Joe Naiman

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Bonsall Teachers Association.

The agreement approved Wednesday, Nov. 16, on a 4-0 vote with Michael Gaddis absent includes a 6.5% raise for the teachers from the 2021-2022 salary schedule along with an additional 1% off-schedule salary increase. The increase as well as the rest of the collective bargaining agreement is for the 2022-2023 school year, and the agreement also creates an advisory committee which will explore and create a mutually agreeable salary...