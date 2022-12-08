Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD approves new contract with district teachers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Bonsall Teachers Association.

The agreement approved Wednesday, Nov. 16, on a 4-0 vote with Michael Gaddis absent includes a 6.5% raise for the teachers from the 2021-2022 salary schedule along with an additional 1% off-schedule salary increase. The increase as well as the rest of the collective bargaining agreement is for the 2022-2023 school year, and the agreement also creates an advisory committee which will explore and create a mutually agreeable salary...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/08/2022 13:23