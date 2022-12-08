Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Maie Ellis Elementary holds Future Career Day

 
FALLBROOK – Maie Ellis Elementary, Fallbrook's dual-language TK-6th grade school, hosted 30 community members to highlight their careers, Nov. 16. Presenters shared about their education, passion for their work, and pathway to get there.

The students learned about careers in the military, police force, healthcare, technology, baking, the arts and more!

Submitted by Maie Ellis Elementary.

