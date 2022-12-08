Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tis the season for your holiday poinsettia

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2022 at 3:19pm



Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

This is the holiday season to be grateful for so many things, but when the flowering poinsettia flower enters our homes, it becomes a beacon of colorful Christmas festivity and charm.

This flowering plant originated in Southern Mexico and is in the euphorbia family (euphorbia pulcherrima), and the colorful bracts are the modi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/08/2022 15:02