FUESD likely losing appeal to reinstate fired teacher
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:46pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
When the new board of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District meets for its organizational meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, there will likely be a new majority of representatives sworn to serve. And, along with the regular business agenda, there may be another major litigation for the new directors to consider.
At its last meeting on Nov. 7, the current board – which will likely have three of its five members replaced – agreed to a nearly $400,000 settlement and exit plan with former Superintendent Candace Singh in order to avoid a threatened l...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)