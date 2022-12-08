FUESD likely losing appeal to reinstate fired teacher

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

When the new board of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District meets for its organizational meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, there will likely be a new majority of representatives sworn to serve. And, along with the regular business agenda, there may be another major litigation for the new directors to consider.

At its last meeting on Nov. 7, the current board – which will likely have three of its five members replaced – agreed to a nearly $400,000 settlement and exit plan with former Superintendent Candace Singh in order to avoid a threatened l...