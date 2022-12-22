Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Three new trustees take oath of office for Palomar College's governing board

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 10:54pm

Following the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election, Palomar College Governing Board Trustees, which include from left, Roberto Rodriguez; Judy Patacsil, Ed.D; Michelle Rains; Christian Garcia and Jacqueline Kaiser, pose for a group photo. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Three new trustees were sworn into the Palomar Community College District Governing Board during a special organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Judy Patacsil, Ed.D., of Area 1, Michelle Rains of Area 4 and Jacqueline Kaiser of Area 5 were elected in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election and were sworn in at the meeting, during which the board also elected new officers and set its regular meeting date and time for the coming year.

Christian Garcia was elected president of the board, Roberto Rodriguez was elected vice president and Patacsil was elected the board secretary...



