Tips to make returning gifts easier

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to the Village News

As the holiday season comes to a close and the new year begins, Americans are asking themselves, “To keep or not to keep?” And according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail, 2022 purchases will bring in more than $800 billion in returns.

So whether you are returning gifts in-store or shipping them back, here are three tips to help make the returns process easier on you and your wallet.

· Know the return policies and deadlines. To keep post-holiday gift returns simple, research the return policies and deadlines ahead of...