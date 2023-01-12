Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Early morning fatal crash closes South Mission Road

 
Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:08pm



Village News staff

There was a fatal accident with a solo driver of a 4-door sedan who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to NCFPD PIO Capt. John Choi. The accident was reported at 1:33 a,m. The driver had very serious injuries resulting in death at the scene.

The car had crashed into a SDG&E power pole at a rate of speed fast enough to cut the car in half. The power pole had minor damage and the crash did not cause a power outage.

Half of the vehicle was blocking both lanes of South Mission just south of Green Canyon and the other half of...



