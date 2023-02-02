Engage with county about gun violence reduction

The county's Gun Violence Reduction Advisory Group is conducting a survey to get input from residents. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego is seeking input from residents and community partners to better understand the impact of gun violence on our communities. The Gun Violence Reduction Advisory Group is conducting a survey to:

· Better understand the scope of gun violence in the region and the communities most affected

· Identify resources within our communities and best practices in gun violence prevention, intervention, and aftercare

· Identify gaps and challenges to reducing gun violence and community concerns

· Explore potential solutions our communities would like to see to reduce gun violence

The survey was designed to gather the community's thoughts, experiences and perspectives around gun violence. For context, gun violence refers to all types of gun violence, including suicide; family, domestic partner, and intimate partner violence; and community violence.

To complete the Gun Violence Reduction Survey, visit the Engage San Diego County site, https://engage.sandiegocounty.gov/, and click on the orange gun violence reduction project logo; the deadline for completing the survey is Feb. 15.

The Gun Violence Reduction Project is already listening to feedback. Seven Community Listening Sessions have been hosted throughout the county. Two additional sessions were held in partnership with youth-serving organizations. Sessions were attended by more than 300 people wanting to discuss gun violence in their communities.

For more information about the Gun Violence Reduction Project, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/public_safety/gun-violence-reduction-project.html.