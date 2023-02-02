Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Neal awarded degree from UA

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:52am

Ashlynn Neal of Fallbrook is now a graduate of The University of Alabama. Village News/Courtesy photo

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Ashlynn Neal of Fallbrook received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama when UA awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 10, 2022.

Neal was also named to UA's presidents list for fall semester 2022.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Submitted by T...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 02/03/2023 00:01