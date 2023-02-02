Neal awarded degree from UA

Ashlynn Neal of Fallbrook is now a graduate of The University of Alabama. Village News/Courtesy photo

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Ashlynn Neal of Fallbrook received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama when UA awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 10, 2022.

Neal was also named to UA's presidents list for fall semester 2022.

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

Submitted by T...