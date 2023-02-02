Sheriff's Log

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 1:05pm

Jan. 22

3700 block Larkspur Ln. Violation of domestic violence court order

Jan. 23

600 block E. Elder St. Simple Battery

1400 block S. Mission Rd. Person down - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

41000 block De Luz Murrieta Rd. Arrest made for violating domestic court order

1400 block Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

1600 block Willow Glen Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc others ID

300 block E. Alvarado St. Child abuse incident

1700 block Bellington Ln. Fraud - Forgery:False checks/records/certificates, get others credit/etc other's ID

Jan. 24

3000 block E. Mission Rd. Robbery - Strong arm

1800 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Robbery - Strong arm

100 block E. Mission Rd. Simply battery

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics

300 block E. Ivy St. Assault with a deadly weapon - Arrest made for arrest with a deadly weapon other than firearm

1500 block S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial

700 block Old Stage Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

800 block Del Valle Dr. Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID

Jan. 25

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property

1300 block S. Mission Rd. Subject stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and PRCS violation

300 block E. Alvarado St. Mental health evaluation - Mental disorder - 5150 - 72 hr. Observation

1300 block Via Del Oro Traffic stop - 2 arrests made - Possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, felony bench warrant and possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

Jan. 26

900 block S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Arrest made for disorderly conduct

Jan. 27

1400 block S. Mission Rd. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Arrest made for disorderly conduct and obstruction/resisting of peace officer/medical technician

500 block Alturas Rd. Arrest made for assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm - Juvenile court

900 block Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

300 block N. Hill Ave. Burglary - Vehicle

Jan. 28

3900 block Reche Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

W. Clemmens @ S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft

4000 block Gird Rd. Burglary - Commercial

1200 block E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

1400 block Via Monserate Battery - Arrest made for domestic violence - Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc

300 block E. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

Jan. 29

900 block Dolstra Ln. Citizens arrest - Simple battery

500 block Teran Dr. Violation of domestic violence court order