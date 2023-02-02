Sheriff's Log
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 1:05pm
Jan. 22
3700 block Larkspur Ln. Violation of domestic violence court order
Jan. 23
600 block E. Elder St. Simple Battery
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Person down - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
41000 block De Luz Murrieta Rd. Arrest made for violating domestic court order
1400 block Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
1600 block Willow Glen Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc others ID
300 block E. Alvarado St. Child abuse incident
1700 block Bellington Ln. Fraud - Forgery:False checks/records/certificates, get others credit/etc other's ID
Jan. 24
3000 block E. Mission Rd. Robbery - Strong arm
1800 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Robbery - Strong arm
100 block E. Mission Rd. Simply battery
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics
300 block E. Ivy St. Assault with a deadly weapon - Arrest made for arrest with a deadly weapon other than firearm
1500 block S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial
700 block Old Stage Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
800 block Del Valle Dr. Fraud - Get credit/etc other’s ID
Jan. 25
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property
1300 block S. Mission Rd. Subject stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and PRCS violation
300 block E. Alvarado St. Mental health evaluation - Mental disorder - 5150 - 72 hr. Observation
1300 block Via Del Oro Traffic stop - 2 arrests made - Possession/purchase for sale narcotic/controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, felony bench warrant and possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
Jan. 26
900 block S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Arrest made for disorderly conduct
Jan. 27
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Arrest made for disorderly conduct and obstruction/resisting of peace officer/medical technician
500 block Alturas Rd. Arrest made for assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm - Juvenile court
900 block Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
300 block N. Hill Ave. Burglary - Vehicle
Jan. 28
3900 block Reche Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
W. Clemmens @ S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft
4000 block Gird Rd. Burglary - Commercial
1200 block E. Mission Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
1400 block Via Monserate Battery - Arrest made for domestic violence - Battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/etc
300 block E. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
Jan. 29
900 block Dolstra Ln. Citizens arrest - Simple battery
500 block Teran Dr. Violation of domestic violence court order
Reader Comments(0)