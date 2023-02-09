Theatre Talk: The Ferryman is set in Ireland

The Carney family celebrates the end of the harvest with a spontaneous jig in "The Ferryman" now playing at New Village Arts in Carlsbad. Village News/Daren Scott photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

When the new trend in theatre is to produce an intermission-less-90-minute show, "The Ferryman" at New Village Arts in Carlsbad has taken a step back in time with a 3-act play requiring two intermissions.

In what is now known as the Prebys Theatre housed within the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, "The Ferryman" opened to a sellout weekend. It is the first show in the remodeled space.

Kristianne Kurner has much to be proud of honoring her father and founding board president Colonel David C. Kurner. Multitudes of sponsor donations,...