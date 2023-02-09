Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk: The Ferryman is set in Ireland

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 3:27pm

The Carney family celebrates the end of the harvest with a spontaneous jig in "The Ferryman" now playing at New Village Arts in Carlsbad. Village News/Daren Scott photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

When the new trend in theatre is to produce an intermission-less-90-minute show, "The Ferryman" at New Village Arts in Carlsbad has taken a step back in time with a 3-act play requiring two intermissions.

In what is now known as the Prebys Theatre housed within the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, "The Ferryman" opened to a sellout weekend. It is the first show in the remodeled space.

Kristianne Kurner has much to be proud of honoring her father and founding board president Colonel David C. Kurner. Multitudes of sponsor donations,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 23:54