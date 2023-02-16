Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Townsend-Smith joins Rainbow water board

 
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 6:48pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Patti Townsend-Smith is the newest member of the Rainbow Municipal Water District board.

Townsend-Smith, who was elected to the Division 4 seat in November, was sworn into office Jan. 3 and attended her first board meeting as a director Jan. 24.

“The work will begin now. I have a lot to learn, but I’m ready, willing, and able to do so,” Townsend-Smith said.

She and her husband moved from Lake Elsinore to the Horse Creek Ridge community in September 2019. “We love it here,” she said.

She is originally from suburban Buffalo, living in Williamsville...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

