Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Voices for Children appoints Muñoz president and CEO

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 6:50pm

Jessica Muñoz has been named President & CEO of Voices for Children, She lives in Fallbrook.

(CEO) of Voices for Children

SAN DIEGO – Jessica Muñoz, Esq., MFS has been named President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Voices for Children, the regional nonprofit organization designated by the San Diego and Riverside County Superior Courts to recruit, train, and support Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers. CASAs serve as consistent, caring adults for children who are in foster care after experiencing abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

In addition, CASAs advocate on behalf of children in foster care by providing critical information to judges making decisions about th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/16/2023 05:27