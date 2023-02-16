Voices for Children appoints Muñoz president and CEO

Jessica Muñoz has been named President & CEO of Voices for Children, She lives in Fallbrook.

SAN DIEGO – Jessica Muñoz, Esq., MFS has been named President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Voices for Children, the regional nonprofit organization designated by the San Diego and Riverside County Superior Courts to recruit, train, and support Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers. CASAs serve as consistent, caring adults for children who are in foster care after experiencing abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

In addition, CASAs advocate on behalf of children in foster care by providing critical information to judges making decisions about th...