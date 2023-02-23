Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Las Patronas awards major grant to Feeding San Diego

 
SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego is honored to be the recipient of a major grant from local philanthropic organization Las Patronas. The funds, which total $95,182, will be used to help purchase a new box truck that will transport food across San Diego County, including to rural areas, and provide food assistance in remote areas from Descanso to Santa Ysabel.

Feeding San Diego is one of seven non-profits selected to receive critical funding, and is the recipient of one of the largest single major grants in the history of Las Patronas’ grantmaking.

