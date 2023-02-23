Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Reducing homeless population is not an easy fix

 
Last updated 2/22/2023 at 4:30pm

Homeless people have started to sleep every night at St. Peter's Thrift Store under the "No Loitering" sign but move on down the street before the store opens. Village News/David Landry photo

A.C. Roberts

Special to the Village News

"The homeless problem in Fallbrook and Bonsall has been getting worse over the past two years," said Daniel Sturman, program manager of Homeless Outreach Program in San Diego County; "We need more homeless shelters. They come to California because of the good weather."

"Now, there are two shelters near Fallbrook and Bonsall, Operation Hope in Vista, for families and women, and Haven House Emergency Shelter in Escondido, which is co-ed. Two more will be built soon, probably this year. One in Oceanside and another one in Escondido," continued Sturma...



