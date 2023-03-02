Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Wilson becomes first girl to wrestle in CIF tournament

 
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:57pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The CIF San Diego Section has had a girls wrestling tournament since 2012, but no Fallbrook High School girl competed in the CIF tournament until Alyssa Wilson was one of the participants in the 2023 Division I tournament held Feb. 4 at Steele Canyon High School.

Wilson competed in the 123-pound division. She won her first match before losing to the weight class winner and to the girl who placed third.

“I think she really represented the girls,” said Fallbrook coach Tom Brockson.

“Overall, I think I did pretty well considering this is my first year d...



