Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

VCC announces new VCC: Fallbrook Pediatrics

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:14pm

Vista Community Clinic's new VCC: Fallbrook Pediatrics is located at 321 E. Alvarado St. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Vista Community Clinic would like to welcome Dr. Daisy Alas Robinson and staff as they transition to becoming VCC: Fallbrook Pediatrics. VCC opened its first location in Fallbrook Jan. 27. It is a pediatric-focused site that offers a variety of health and wellness services to families.

Dr. Robinson is becoming a part of VCC to increase access to quality services for her current and new patients. VCC offers dental, optometry, behavioral health, specialty care, and so many supportive resources for the whole family.

VCC has exceeded the national standards in pediatric care in the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/11/2023 21:40