VCC announces new VCC: Fallbrook Pediatrics

FALLBROOK – Vista Community Clinic would like to welcome Dr. Daisy Alas Robinson and staff as they transition to becoming VCC: Fallbrook Pediatrics. VCC opened its first location in Fallbrook Jan. 27. It is a pediatric-focused site that offers a variety of health and wellness services to families.

Dr. Robinson is becoming a part of VCC to increase access to quality services for her current and new patients. VCC offers dental, optometry, behavioral health, specialty care, and so many supportive resources for the whole family.

VCC has exceeded the national standards in pediatric care in the...