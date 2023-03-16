Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Join the Kitten Shower to help save lives

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:29pm

Spring is the busiest time of the year for the Humane Society's Kitten Program. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

Jackie Noble

San Diego Humane Society

Spring in San Diego means many things: the blooming of flower fields in Carlsbad, fascinating "grunion runs" where the silvery fish take over beaches at night and – for San Diego Humane Society – the start of the busiest time of year: baby season.

Kittens need an incredible amount of attention to survive during their first weeks of life – attention that their mother usually provides. But for thousands of orphaned kittens in San Diego each spring, that critical care comes from the compassionate staff and volunteers in San Diego Humane Society's...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023