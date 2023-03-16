Join the Kitten Shower to help save lives

Spring is the busiest time of the year for the Humane Society's Kitten Program. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

Jackie Noble

San Diego Humane Society

Spring in San Diego means many things: the blooming of flower fields in Carlsbad, fascinating "grunion runs" where the silvery fish take over beaches at night and – for San Diego Humane Society – the start of the busiest time of year: baby season.

Kittens need an incredible amount of attention to survive during their first weeks of life – attention that their mother usually provides. But for thousands of orphaned kittens in San Diego each spring, that critical care comes from the compassionate staff and volunteers in San Diego Humane Society's...