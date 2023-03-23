'Bee Happy' junior art competition winners announced
What makes me happy....
Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade
First place: Hazel Ussher – "Something Sweet"
Second place: Jax Madsen – "Family"
Third place: Santiago Ibarra – "Favorite Holiday"
Second – Fourth Grade
First place: Brando Ortega – "Family Always Comes First"
Second place: Estelle Montgomery – "Nature"
Third place: Lucas Madsen – "Calvin"
People's Choice: Ethan Brydon – "Goal!"
Fifth – Eighth Grade
First place: Sanne Legge – "My Hobbies"
Second place: Angel Ibarra – "The Dream of Favorite Things"
Third place: Daniel Legge – "Bird Watching"
