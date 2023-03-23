Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'Bee Happy' junior art competition winners announced

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:31pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Winners in the Bee Happy art contest for Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade are, from left, Jax, Hazel and Santiago. The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce hosted an awards reception on Feb. 23.

What makes me happy....

Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade

First place: Hazel Ussher – "Something Sweet"

Second place: Jax Madsen – "Family"

Third place: Santiago Ibarra – "Favorite Holiday"

Second – Fourth Grade

First place: Brando Ortega – "Family Always Comes First"

Second place: Estelle Montgomery – "Nature"

Third place: Lucas Madsen – "Calvin"

People's Choice: Ethan Brydon – "Goal!"

Fifth – Eighth Grade

First place: Sanne Legge – "My Hobbies"

Second place: Angel Ibarra – "The Dream of Favorite Things"

Third place: Daniel Legge – "Bird Watching"

People's Choi...



