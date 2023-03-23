Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vallecitos soliciting applicants for Trustee Area 5 seat appointment

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:59pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District needs to fill a vacancy for the Trustee Area 5 board seat and is seeking residents who are interested in being appointed to the school board seat.

Melissa Cox had been the Trustee Area 5 board member since October 2021, but she resigned Thursday, March 9, for family reasons. The Tuesday, March 14, Vallecitos School District board meeting included a 4-0 vote to approve the provisional appointment process to fill the vacancy.

“We are accepting applications,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent of Vallecitos School District,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/24/2023 18:13