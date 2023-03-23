Vallecitos soliciting applicants for Trustee Area 5 seat appointment

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District needs to fill a vacancy for the Trustee Area 5 board seat and is seeking residents who are interested in being appointed to the school board seat.

Melissa Cox had been the Trustee Area 5 board member since October 2021, but she resigned Thursday, March 9, for family reasons. The Tuesday, March 14, Vallecitos School District board meeting included a 4-0 vote to approve the provisional appointment process to fill the vacancy.

“We are accepting applications,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent of Vallecitos School District,...