Vallecitos soliciting applicants for Trustee Area 5 seat appointment
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:59pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Vallecitos School District needs to fill a vacancy for the Trustee Area 5 board seat and is seeking residents who are interested in being appointed to the school board seat.
Melissa Cox had been the Trustee Area 5 board member since October 2021, but she resigned Thursday, March 9, for family reasons. The Tuesday, March 14, Vallecitos School District board meeting included a 4-0 vote to approve the provisional appointment process to fill the vacancy.
“We are accepting applications,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent of Vallecitos School District,...
