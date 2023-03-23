Warriors 7-6 prior to starting boys volleyball league play

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 home victory March 13 over Calvin Christian gave Fallbrook High School’s boys volleyball team a 7-6 season record prior to the Warriors’ first league match.

“They’re doing okay. They probably can be doing better,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson.

The 11 players on this year’s varsity include six who were on the 2022 squad whose overall record was 17-15 including a loss in the first round of the CIF Division playoffs . They had a 7-3 Valley League mark which was worth a share of second place in the standings. Four of las...