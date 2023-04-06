Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUHSD names Employees of the Month

 
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 11:58am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Daniel Bachman teaches social science at FUHS.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Four employees of the Fallbrook Union High School District were recognized by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez at the March 13 district board meeting. They are:

Daniel Bachman is a social science teacher at Fallbrook High School. "Bachman's colleagues state that he is one of the best teachers they have worked alongside," the superintendent said. "He is professional and has great teaching skills. He teaches the senior students at FHS valuable skills that will affect them in the real world post-graduation.

"His teaching style is what mostly stands ou...



