Warrior girls conclude March with winning record

 
Last updated 4/6/2023 at 2:04pm

Village News/Kotinca Palma photos

Fallbrook's Aylin Ramirez, #18, scores one of the Warrior's 16 goals in their win over Ramona, March 31.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School's girls lacrosse team concluded March with a 9-2 season record.

"I'm absolutely happy with that record. We've had a couple of tight games, and we came out on the top end," said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.

The Warriors defeated Valhalla in a March 11 home game, but that 9-5 win was followed by a 17-8 home loss March 14 when the Warriors played Mount Carmel. Fallbrook then began a winning streak which reached six games with a 16-6 victory March 31 at Ramona, and the Warriors scored at least 10 goals in each of those six matches.

Fallbro...



