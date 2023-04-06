Warrior girls conclude March with winning record
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Fallbrook High School's girls lacrosse team concluded March with a 9-2 season record.
"I'm absolutely happy with that record. We've had a couple of tight games, and we came out on the top end," said Fallbrook coach Debbie Berg.
The Warriors defeated Valhalla in a March 11 home game, but that 9-5 win was followed by a 17-8 home loss March 14 when the Warriors played Mount Carmel. Fallbrook then began a winning streak which reached six games with a 16-6 victory March 31 at Ramona, and the Warriors scored at least 10 goals in each of those six matches.
